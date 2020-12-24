Bullock should reject Keystone pipeline certification

I am writing to urge Governor Bullock to reject the 401 Water Quality Certification for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Montana already has crude oil and refined product pipelines bisecting the state. Like lines in a constellation forming between our most precious communities, oil pipelines are already at odds with the health and safety of Montanans. Every year since 1986, equipment failure has been the leading type of event to affect the operation of crude oil pipelines in Montana. Only the logic of capital gain, at the continued expense of healthy people and ecosystems, would convince me that the 401 Water Quality Certification should be issued for the Keystone XL Pipeline Project.

TC Energy can afford 201 new wetland and waterway crossings, where invaluable water from the Milk, Missouri and Yellowstone rivers will flow directly above a crude oil pipeline. They can also tout their efforts to limit the acreage of permanently disturbed land that this project will result in: 0.06 acres of wetlands and 0.04 acres of water bodies for permanent access roads.

We need Governor Bullock to stand up for Montanans, who can not afford the consequences of this project that are being underestimated for the sake of profit.

Lila Livingston,

Bozeman

