Bullock showed good foresight

Thank you, Governor Bullock, for such good foresight to an early shutdown of Montana to control COVID-19.

There are many in Montana who think just because we have wide open spaces, we are immune to this disease. Groups complain that he has hurt the Montana economy for years to come. Of course, the economy is hurt! Do you think this is a purposeful act by the governor of Montana? He did it for the future health of the state.

Any service that a Montanan needs to survive is not an open space. When you walk into a business of any kind, that's not open space. I.e.: Groceries stores, schools, churches, sports/concert venues, salons, bars, restaurants, etc.

I read an article recently that Vietnam shut down beginning in January (thenation.com, April 24) and the virus has virtually not spread in this country at all. Of course, the naysayers will indicate they are a foreign country and lie.

A few Republicans say they should have been more involved in Bullock's decision-making. I would say this smacks of jealousy. If a Republican governor was in charge you would be backing him or her. Stop!

Thanks, Governor Bullock.

Judy Hughes,

Missoula

