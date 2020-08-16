You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullock shows he's 'one of us'

Bullock shows he's 'one of us'

{{featured_button_text}}

Steve Bullock is one of us.

Last year (back in the day when traveling was possible), I ran into Steve Bullock on a flight from Seattle to Missoula. There he was, smashed in like the rest of us in a cramped coach seat. Yes, there was plenty of room in first class, but Bullock chose to fly in economy.

I believe this says so much about Steve Bullock; more than any campaign promise or speech. It says that he is a Montanan; not privileged, or better than his constituents. Unlike Daines (whose voting record is appalling), Bullock will show up for us in Washington, putting Montanans first.

Steve Bullock is one of us.

Claire Sherwood,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boost budget for Missoula police
Letters

Boost budget for Missoula police

A big huckleberry pie for Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White and Mayor John Engen for defying the “defund the police” national movement and in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News