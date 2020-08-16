Bullock shows he's 'one of us'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Bullock is one of us.

Last year (back in the day when traveling was possible), I ran into Steve Bullock on a flight from Seattle to Missoula. There he was, smashed in like the rest of us in a cramped coach seat. Yes, there was plenty of room in first class, but Bullock chose to fly in economy.

I believe this says so much about Steve Bullock; more than any campaign promise or speech. It says that he is a Montanan; not privileged, or better than his constituents. Unlike Daines (whose voting record is appalling), Bullock will show up for us in Washington, putting Montanans first.

Claire Sherwood,

Missoula

