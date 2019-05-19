A recent (May 12) letter to the editor encouraged Montanans who were concerned about Gov. Steve Bullock’s intentions for a presidential run to contact him. I tried several means after reading his official announcement and it seems as though he is not accepting input unless a donation toward his candidacy is made to join his team. And, of course, the governor’s office can’t field political questions or comments.
I am a lifelong Democrat — a former member of the National Democratic Committee — and am a little concerned about our governor joining the swelling ranks of mostly highly qualified Democratic candidates. We, frankly, don’t need a term-limited Montana governor — however talented or seemingly successful — in the presidential race. We do need such a candidate in the upcoming Senate race.
Just like Brian Schweitzer before him, Steve Bullock seems intent on squandering the chance to defeat a now entrenched incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines, in order to satisfy his continued executive wanderlust. He will not be the Democratic presidential nominee and Montanans will continue to suffer from divided representation in the U.S. Senate.
James Wood,
Missoula