Bullock successfully handling relief funds

Lately, I’ve seen some ads pushed by shady outside political groups that completely misrepresent Governor Bullock’s careful stewardship of COVID-19 relief funds.

Let’s set the record straight — Governor Bullock has worked hard and been successful in distributing federal funds to support Montana’s small businesses.

The Montana Commerce Department has sent out more grants for small businesses in one month than they normally do in an entire year. Governor Bullock and his staff are clearly prioritizing the safe, responsible and transparent dispersal of funds to make sure they go where they’re needed and don’t get misused.

Governor Bullock gave much-needed relief to Montana’s small business community, with even more help on the way. I have experienced this relief for my own small business and I am truly grateful. This year would have been hard to recover from if it weren't for the funds that Governor Bullock dispersed.

Bullock and his team are making sure this gets done right — and I appreciate the phenomenal job they’re doing. I’m grateful that we have a leader like Governor Bullock guiding us through this pandemic. Let’s all tell him to keep up the good work and vote for him for the U.S. Senate.

Caelan Fisher,

Missoula

