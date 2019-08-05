There is a forum planned for presidential candidates later in August. The Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum is planned for Aug. 19 and 20. The forum is set to be held at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa; seating capacity more than 2,000.
So far, six individuals have said they will participate: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, author Marianne Williamson, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, former United States Rep. John Delaney and Mark Charles, a member of the Navajo Nation running as an Independent.
The plans are to have the event live-streamed through Facebook and indigenous media. It will be worth the time for everyone to hear Mark Charles speak. He is extremely interesting to listen too with his truth-telling perspective. He talks about the United States Constitution as being a white supremacy document. That is hard to argue against. One would hope that Elizabeth Warren will show.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula