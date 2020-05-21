Bullock took action to protect residents

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a rebuttal to the snarky, snide, and cynical letter from Phyllis Thompson (May 15), I wish to offer this very sincere thank-you letter to Governor Bullock for his actions during the COVID-19 chaos.

Thank you, governor, for taking actions to protect the health of Montanans, for doing what other leaders wish they had done earlier and for protecting us from ourselves. Thank you for taking care of your fellow citizens.

Governor Bullock did not shut down those wide open spaces mentioned in your letter. He shut down only places larger groups of people congregate. He did not close most of our parks, hiking trails or rivers. He did not order a stay-in-place quarantine that would allow us to leave our homes only for dire emergencies. Governors who did not take the actions directed by Steve Bullock, or who did so late in the process (even states with wide open spaces), saw many more coronavirus cases and deaths than Montana.

Yes, most all Americans suffered an economic hit during the quarantine. Some of the effects will be long-lasting. However, we would all do well to remember our economy will recover. People who died from this virus will not.