Bullock took the wrong route

When the panic of COVID first gripped our country, there were several routes that Montana could have taken. When President Trump proposed ideas, the Democrat governors were quick to jump up and say — ‘These are our states, we make the rules’. Among them was our Democrat governor, Steve Bullock.

Democrat controlled California and New York for instance, chose an almost total shut down route - taking their cities and people (including the vulnerable) down with them. Republican Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota chose to let the residents decide. Sweden chose a similar route. Bullock chose to follow the Democrat playbook and shut things down, under the guise of ‘health and safety’.

Jobs evaporated overnight, and the carcasses of once thriving businesses piled up. Schools closed, and suicides increased. Masks were instituted with widely varying professional opinions as to their true effectiveness. ‘COVID by the numbers’ became the tool to scare you into submission to the ‘muzzle’ and to justify continuing sanctions. People were receiving positive test results that had never been tested- even in Montana.

Now Bullock, reportedly recruited by Chuck Schumer, wants to ‘take his game to the big stage’. How much more do you want to lose?

Linda Loen,

Billings

