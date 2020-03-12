Bullock truly cares about MT, country

We had a great governor for two terms in Montana. He would have made a wonderful president of the U.S., but it wasn't to be.

Now — great news that he could become our senator. He has an uphill fight against corrupt money coming from the top, but Steve Bullock can do it. It is time we brought honesty and integrity back to our Senate; we don't need more Donald Trump supporters.

Steve Daines is Trump all the way; votes for Trump 100%.

If you aren't for more lies and corruption, vote for a senator who truly cares about Montana and country. Our votes are for Steve Bullock. He has been good for Montana.

Votes for Daines and Greg Gianforte will destroy the last great place. Taking away access to public lands in place of big developments for the wealthy, putting in a sales tax that will hurt the working class, taking money away from public schools — whatever Trump and Attorney General William Barr's agenda is will be the agenda of Daines and Gianforte.

We don't want to lose a good thing. Vote for good man like Mike Cooney or a woman like Whitney Williams for governor, and Steve Bullock for Senate. He would be great.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

