The U.S. Climate Alliance is a domestic group formed specifically to undermine President Trump’s excellent decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. By executive order, part-time Gov. Steve Bullock has undermined all of Montana by aligning Montana with the U.S. Climate Alliance.
This is so wrong. To begin, Montana is the Treasure State, not the “Fly Fishing State." To quote Sen. Al Olszewski, “Montana’s wealth comes from the ground.” Our natural resources and our ag products are all within the sphere of the carbon footprint Bullock wants to eradicate. He wants to eradicate your way of life and our livelihoods.
In his executive order announcement, Bullock said to ask any Montanan and we would say, “climate change is real and poses a serious threat to Montana.” You, sir, have lost touch with Montana.
This executive order by part-time Governor Bullock isn’t one of those things we can ignore. Why? Because our very livelihoods are in danger. We have to act now. How? By filling Bullock’s mailbox with letters and insisting that our state senators and representatives take the action necessary to put an end to our eradication. Write those letters now. Today!
TJ Smith,
Billings