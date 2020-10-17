Bullock unfit to represent Montana

Governor Bullock has revealed his true nature by plainly stating he favors packing the Supreme Court. Adding numerous seats and filling them with far left radical activists to achieve a decades long majority would fundamentally break our system of checks-and-balances, transforming the Court into a legislative body intent on executing the Democrat's bitter and vindictive Socialist/ANTIFA/BLM agenda. Under such a court, kiss your Bill of Rights goodbye. The 2nd, then the 1st, then the rest. Your choices will be total submission or the Gulag, no barriers to the transformation of the US into a totalitarian state will remain.

Bullock’s embrace of this extremist tactic is a disqualifying act. It renders him unfit to represent Montana in the Senate and we must tell him so by re-electing Senator Steve Daines. Our Constitutional rights, our Republic, and our future depend upon it.

Big Tech’s ChiCom style censorship of emerging news about the Biden family’s extensive corruption issues is just a taste of what will be should the Democrats take power. Defy them and you’ll be blocked, banned, or otherwise unpersoned. Vote accordingly from the top to the bottom of your ballot.

Ron McClellan,

Polson

