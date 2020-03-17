Bullock wants to be in crazy Congress?

Gov. Steve Bullock has declared for the Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Before proceeding further, Governor Bullock might want to consider the following fiction:

Headline: “Shrinks certify Congress as a ‘nuthouse on wheels!'”

“Took some time, logistics, planning, but finally all is ready. Tons of jacks, pulleys, cables, levers, wingnuts.

“Un-winged. The speaker booms: 'OK, citizens, you’ve waited far too long!'

“Gigantic wheels, a committee of 1,113 psychiatrists, pyschoanalysts certify ‘Banana cakes!'

“The Senate majority leader gavels, ‘All present! No more going on endless tangents, junkets, binges. We’ve earned this together – a team of Bonzos!'

“Congress has one final photo op, chinny grins, waves bye-bye. For the first time in decades the edifice moves, gets dumped in the swamp.

“Oh, the cheers, toasts, exultation as the great nuthouse sinks. Glub, glub."

Do you really want any part of this, Steve Bullock?

Ed Chaberek,

Superior

