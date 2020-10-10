 Skip to main content
Bullock will bring parties together

Our current political system has left Americans with fewer jobs, less freedom, and less power in our politics. Being independently minded is one of the things I’m seriously looking at when choosing who I want to be our next Senator.

Despite what all the dishonest ads say, I think we all know by now that Bullock will work across party lines and stand up to his own party to get things done for us. Steve Bullock has always been for Montana and doesn’t settle for less or work with corrupt foreign countries like D.C politicians and Senator Daines.

But when has Senator Daines ever stood up to his own party? When has Daines actually supported our political voice? If you’re going to cast stones, maybe check that your own house isn’t made of glass.

Here’s what I think: Governor Bullock will bring Republicans and Democrats together to actually break down the gridlock that has paralyzed Washington D.C.

Steve Daines is just another cog in the party machine.

Artem VerValin,

Helena

