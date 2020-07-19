Bullock will continue to fight for Montanans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Steve Bullock is elected to the United States Senate, I am hopeful he will continue to be an innovative leader when it comes to health care.

COVID is exposing an ugly truth in our country. The lowest wage employees are often working in the highest risk jobs. From store clerks to bus drivers, these front-line employees strap on their masks and interact with countless people every shift they work. The virus also disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable—low-income, elderly and minority populations—as well as individuals with preexisting conditions.

Today more than ever, we need to trust science and believe in the research and innovation that has kept our nation strong through the toughest times. We need to take care of our workers, our neighbors, and the most vulnerable members of our community.

Thankfully, Steve Bullock is running for the United States Senate. After having spent eight years serving as a member of the Montana House of Representatives, I know Steve Bullock. I am confident he will continue to fight for the Montanans putting their lives on the line to serve others while supporting the innovation and science that will get us through this crisis.

Ellie Hill,

Candidate Senate 45, Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0