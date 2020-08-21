 Skip to main content
Bullock will do what's right for Montanans

Elected officials are supposed to represent all of their constituents, not just the few. So why is Steve Daines using the same misguided and ineffectual policies we’ve seen for decades? In the midst of a pandemic, his only answer is to cut taxes, which jeopardizes the future of Medicare and Social Security, does nothing to help small businesses from Libby to Sidney and every place between, and leaves thousands of unemployed Montanans wondering how to put food on the table.

He’s been pushing for this since Congress began negotiating a COVID-19 relief package and intends to introduce legislation soon. As a senior, I wonder how Steve Daines can claim to support us when he supports a proposal that would jeopardize funding for two essential programs that seniors have paid into their entire working lives. How is it supposed to help the small businesses hanging on by a thread or the unemployed?

We all know that people are hurting, but sacrificing programs that are crucial for seniors and failing to support small businesses and those who have lost their job isn’t the answer. Montanans deserve better than Steve Daines. Vote for Steve Bullock, who will do what's right for all Montanans.

Craig Coburn,

Kalispell

