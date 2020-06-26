Bullock will fight for those with pre-existing conditions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Senator Steve Daines had his way, protections for my husband's pre-existing conditions would be long gone. And I’m not alone.

My husband, a former firefighter and paramedic with diabetes and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, is one of more than 152,000 Montanans with a pre-existing condition. Without the Affordable Care Act, there is no guarantee that he could access even the most basic health care at a reasonable price. When Senator Daines voted repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, he hung us out to dry.

Daines’ votes told me several things about him. He sided with party leaders in voting for the repeal bill despite opposition from and devastating effects on Montanans. He was unwilling to stand up to the special interests who would’ve been the only ones to benefit from repeal of the ACA (yes, the same special interests now donating to his campaign). And he didn’t vote with everyday Montanans like my husband in mind.

It’s time to replace Daines with a senator who has a proven record of fighting to protect my husband and the thousands of other Montanans with pre-existing conditions. Vote for Steve Bullock in November.

Betsy Grimley,

Missoula

