Bullock will listen to constituents

A group of Montana business owners called out Steve Daines in an op-ed for taking credit for the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, when in fact, Daines was the reason it took so long for the bill to become a law.

Although Daines eventually voted for the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, he held out his support for over a year to score some political leverage for his own bad public lands bill. Daines had to be pressured into acknowledging his constituents' hard work, even when all of the other members of the Montana delegation cast their support for it.

He ignored these business owners' calls and hard work, and the Montanans across our state, like me, who called on him to support it. Now, he’s running ads that don’t tell the whole story.

Steve Daines has a nasty habit of ignoring you and then taking credit for the work -- sounds like a corrupt, useless DC politician to me. We need to vote for a Senator who will listen to his constituents. Let’s all vote for Steve Bullock.

Urban Bear Don't Walk,

Arlee

