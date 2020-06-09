Bullock will stand up for Montana values

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montanans deserve a U.S. senator who will stand up for our values in Washington, and all it takes is one look at Governor Bullock’s record to see he will do just that.

During his time serving our state, Bullock led the charge against the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision and worked hard to shine a light on the piles of dark money it allowed to flood into our elections. He made health care more affordable for the folks who need it most. And he’s fought to keep our public lands in public hands throughout his entire career.

And he’s gotten these big things done for Montana by working with Republicans and Democrats, always keeping in mind what’s best for our state.

I’m casting my ballot for Steve Bullock in November so I can rest assured that my senator is voting with working people like me in mind, not the partisan politics we’ve come to expect from too many of our leaders.

Kimberlee Carlson,

Missoula

