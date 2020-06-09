Bullock will stand up for Montana values

Bullock will stand up for Montana values

{{featured_button_text}}

Montanans deserve a U.S. senator who will stand up for our values in Washington, and all it takes is one look at Governor Bullock’s record to see he will do just that.

During his time serving our state, Bullock led the charge against the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision and worked hard to shine a light on the piles of dark money it allowed to flood into our elections. He made health care more affordable for the folks who need it most. And he’s fought to keep our public lands in public hands throughout his entire career.

And he’s gotten these big things done for Montana by working with Republicans and Democrats, always keeping in mind what’s best for our state.

I’m casting my ballot for Steve Bullock in November so I can rest assured that my senator is voting with working people like me in mind, not the partisan politics we’ve come to expect from too many of our leaders.

Kimberlee Carlson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump is looter to worry about
Letters

Trump is looter to worry about

Looting — Wikipedia: "Looting, also referred to as sacking, ransacking, plundering, despoiling... and pillaging, is indiscriminate taking of g…

Trump's tone of oppression
Letters

Trump's tone of oppression

Here is the tone that resonates from President Trump and the Republicans regarding the unrest brought on by the systemic and violent white dom…

Prediction for new gas tax
Letters

Prediction for new gas tax

Regarding the locally enacted gasoline tax, allow me a prediction. Before this tax we had a road maintenance/construction (RM/C) line in the b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News