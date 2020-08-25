Bullock will stick up for Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Governor Bullock finds common ground. His leadership on Montana’s Medicaid expansion resulted in a Republican carrying the bill.

His work to reduce the impact of “dark money” goes back to the time he challenged Citizens United when he was our attorney general. I value the Sunshine Law and hate seeing attack ads saturating, and skewing, our elections. I know many moderate Republicans who feel the same.

When Governor Bullock took office, a balanced budget was the top polling issue for both parties. He succeeded in achieving that goal and creating a rainy day fund.

Protection of public lands is important to Montanans. In this, the governor has been a champion. Senator Daines has opposed protecting public lands. In fact, public lands sell-off is in the platform of the national and state Republican parties.

Governor Bullock stood up against President Obama’s clean power plan that had goals he felt were not achievable. He thought the intended short-term brutal reduction percentage moved the goalposts and was not fair.

I want someone in our Senate seat who will stick up for Montana and have a real chance to break through this damaging partisan divide we are experiencing — that person is Steve Bullock.