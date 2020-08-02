Bullock works with both parties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Bullock as governor brought us expanded Medicare providing affordable health care to thousands of Montanans, better funding for tribal health centers and veterans, mental health initiatives, and rural hospitals. Steve Bullock equals better health care for Montana.

But after voting for tax breaks giving nearly $2 trillion to the wealthy, Steve Daines must have decided we couldn’t afford those niceties. So he voted against funding the Butte Veterans Center, and he’s part of a lawsuit trying to end the Affordable Care Act, which provided further funding for Veterans care and Medicare and Community Health Centers throughout Montana where thousands of Montanans, including many veterans, get help for PTSD, substance abuse issues and other mental health needs.

Steve Daines is a wealthy businessman who moved to Montana and was able to pay for a huge media blitz to get elected in 2014, and has consistently toed the partly line, good for Montanans or not. Steve Bullock is a Montana native who has served the state for decades, worked tirelessly with members of both parties to solve Montana problems, left a budget surplus, and is now ready to take his skills to Washington. Elect Steve Bullock to the United States Senate.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

