Bullock's coronavirus shutdown devastated Montanans

Well, our governor, Steve Bullock, has devastatingly wounded lots — tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands — of Montanans. How many small Montana businesses will never fully recover, or never even reopen after Bullock’s mandated shutdowns? Or how many people’s savings accounts have been depleted because they had to drain them because they lost their income due to Bullock? How many workers in retail and restaurants — several of which are not normally seen to be high-income earners — have been permanently hurt financially? That is money they will never ever see. Never. We could go on and on with the questions.
The point is this: Steve Bullock’s shutting down Montana has wreaked great, great devastation. I propose a new title for the governor: Bullock the Destroyer. Destroying dreams, hope, finances, lives. And for what?
Montana is a state of, say, 1.1 million. That’s 1,100,000 Montanans, in total. Then, how many are said to have contracted the coronavirus? Supposedly 471. So, what does that come to? Roughly .00043, less than “one half a person” per 1,000 Montanans.
Ted Paschke,
Billings
