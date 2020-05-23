Bullock's coronavirus shutdown devastated Montanans

Well, our governor, Steve Bullock, has devastatingly wounded lots — tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands — of Montanans. How many small Montana businesses will never fully recover, or never even reopen after Bullock’s mandated shutdowns? Or how many people’s savings accounts have been depleted because they had to drain them because they lost their income due to Bullock? How many workers in retail and restaurants — several of which are not normally seen to be high-income earners — have been permanently hurt financially? That is money they will never ever see. Never. We could go on and on with the questions.