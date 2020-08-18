Bullock's decisions are based on facts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the nervous mom of an incoming college freshman, I want to thank Governor Bullock for providing additional resources to the Montana University System for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. These funds are critical to help protect students, staff and local communities as colleges attempt a return to in-person learning.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have found many opportunities to be grateful that our governor is someone who bases his decisions on facts and can adapt to rapidly changing conditions. He also does his best to serve all Montanans, not just those of a particular political persuasion.

Though we don’t agree on everything, overall I trust Steve Bullock to do the right thing, and I look forward to him representing Montana in the U.S. Senate. He has my vote.

Julie Lue,

Florence

