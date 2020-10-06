 Skip to main content
Bullock's kindness and ability to listen are what's needed in Washington

Personal acts of kindness go a long way in difficult times. We felt its healing power in 2016, when my husband and I, and two other leading Jewish families in Whitefish, experienced neo-Nazi cyber attacks. It was a frightening time for all of us, but the support we received helped turn our fears to gratitude.

Governor Bullock’s personal visit was a powerful example of human compassion. He listened to the threatening emails we received, the gunshots we heard over late night phone calls, and the posts of our photos in front of the gates of Auschwitz wearing yellow stars and captioned with personal insults that reached a new low in human behavior.

We told him all of it. Bullock’s response was a lesson in empathic listening and generous spiritual support. In Judaism, we are commanded to perform Tikun Olam — actions that call on us to repair the world. Bullock set the example for kindness that afternoon. By listening empathically, he blessed us with a vision of Tikun Olam grounded in human healing.

Learning to hear one another is a powerful path to understanding and peace.

Bullock’s kindness and ability to listen are exactly what is needed in Washington.

Ina Secher,

Whitefish

