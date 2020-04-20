Bullock's 'plan' to reopen state lacks substance

So, Steve Bullock, the governor who would be senator, really has no way ahead to reopen the state. As reported in the Missoulian, the ”plan” he announced on Friday had no — zero — details on how to reopen. All he did was mouth platitudes and blame Donald Trump.
Phrases like “Have patience” and “This is going to be hard” do not constitute real leadership. Just more of the same drivel, and an example of how poorly he would serve if elected to the Senate.
Jeff Tschida,
Polson
