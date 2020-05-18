Bullock's plan working so far

Jeff Tschida’s letter to the editor (online-only, April 20) chastising Governor Bullock’s plan to re-open the state’s economy seems to have left out an important detail.

Tschida complains that Bullock merely spouted platitudes and blame aimed at Donald Trump, but he failed to mention that Donald Trump squelched the Centers for Disease Control’s extensive plan for reopening America. Trump, He Who Knows All About Everything, decided his health and science experts know less than he about safely re-opening our country’s businesses. This, of course, leaves all such decisions to individual state governors. Bullock's plan seems to be working, so far.

Thank goodness we have leaders like Bullock who refrain from telling us to swallow poison to kill the virus.

Gary Brooks,

Missoula

