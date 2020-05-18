Bullock's plan working so far

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Tschida complains that Bullock merely spouted platitudes and blame aimed at Donald Trump, but he failed to mention that Donald Trump squelched the Centers for Disease Control’s extensive plan for reopening America. Trump, He Who Knows All About Everything, decided his health and science experts know less than he about safely re-opening our country’s businesses. This, of course, leaves all such decisions to individual state governors. Bullock's plan seems to be working, so far.