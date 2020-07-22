Bullock's silence on defunding police deafening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Governor Bullock aspires to be a national leader, but it’s difficult to take him seriously when he avoids publicly commenting on the obvious mob terrorism and property destruction rampant in our nation.

Our governor has failed to publicly reject the war being waged on our police officers, thus, with his silence, implicitly supporting those anarchists who have violently terrorized our cities and destroyed public and private properties, calling for defunding our police. It would seem that he favors mob rule over rule of law!

Failing to publicly support the police, while surrounding himself with his personal security detail, seems hypocritical at best.

This man, who talks the bipartisan talk, walks the walk of far-left liberalism.

Montana, I believe, is not ready to elect a senator who seems more interested in courting liberal donors than in doing what’s right for our nation. Moving the balance of the Senate dangerously in the direction of socialism is very dangerous!

Socialism has never, not once, worked in the history of civilized man. Venezuela is a recent poster child for socialism. Let’s not make that mistake. Please vote to re-elect Senator Daines this November.

Robert Schaap,

Bozeman

