The Missoulian’s biased exposé on troubled youth programs in Montana clearly invites more government oversight of private youth homes and church schools.
The liberal media is always quick to push the pro-government and anti-religion agenda. They fail to compare children in these programs to those who get abused by other students and teachers at “licensed” public schools and government-run juvenile detention centers, and by their “unlicensed” and “unregulated” parents and state-paid foster parents. Also compare them to kids whose parents let their kids roam the streets, do drugs, vandalize, steal and end up in jail.
It’s easy to point out inexcusable allegations of sexual abuses by staff, physical abuse, runaways and suicides. Remember that these are troubled teens before they reach these programs. Some are victims of lack of discipline and never learned morals, work ethic or to respect others, until it culminates in their teenage years.
Bureaucracy has not stopped assaults in government-run facilities, and requiring licencing will make it harder to start and operate these institutions that really do help many kids.
If you want to prevent abuse, all institutions, both public and private, should be prohibited from censoring and preventing communication between children with law enforcement or family at any time.
JeffreyJames Halvorson,
Schley