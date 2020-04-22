Burke's narrative a joy to follow in troubled times

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thank you, Missoulian, for printing the article by James Lee Burke in the Missoulian’s April 19 issue. He took us through the fearful times in our nation’s history and made me feel a lot better about what we have going on right now.

I believe I am about the same age as Burke, and growing up in Missoula, I experienced many of the concerns he had in his earlier years. It was truly a joy to follow his descriptions of how life was in America in the 1940s. Stories that tugged at my heart and made me proud to be an American.

This pandemic we are experiencing now is challenging us to come together in Missoula and “don’t let fear into our hearts.”

Gary A. Sorensen,

Missoula