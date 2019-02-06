Four Montana legislators suggested in a Friday column (Feb. 1) that Montana is not appreciated for the electrical energy it provides to other states from coal-fired power plants.
I suggest that these legislators consider another resource that decreases with the burning of coal: snow. With weather patterns and climate changes, with more CO2 in the atmosphere, we are seeing decreasing snow packs and earlier snow melts in the mountains. If you are a snow sport enthusiast, fisherman, farmer or wildland firefighter, you have experienced shorter winters, decreased river flows in summer and longer fire seasons.
The message from Oregon and Washington should be received as a wake-up call.
Ted Etter,
Missoula