Business and individuals cannot afford high property taxes

City Council, Mayor, County Commissioners: 

I have been following the property tax proposals that you have put forward. In this crisis that all businesses and homeowners are experiencing, I believe it is very ludicrous to propose any increase. In doing your duties as elected officials, you should be able to see how all businesses are suffering and the number that have closed due to the high property taxes in our area. Most businesses, ours included, have seen a significant decline in revenue and struggle, even in good times, to pay the high property tax burden you have put on us. Now you want to stab us in the back and charge us even more. I believe that you can find some unnecessary items or put off some of your dreams until the economy has rebounded and this epidemic is behind us.

Wage earners have had a decline in their income also, as businesses suffer from a decline in revenue, the workers do not get the tips they previously received to supplement their incomes. Seniors have not received any increase in their incomes and you are pricing them out of their homes with these increases.

There is no way you can ever have affordable housing when property taxes are so high.

Norman Carey,

Missoula

