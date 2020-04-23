Business as usual will boost COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

What will our children do when we return to work?

This week, Donald Trump’s deranged calls for liberation fell on increasingly desperate and confused ears. I notice that he didn’t call for the liberation of Montana, despite what some consider the manifestly oppressive nature of our governor’s moratorium on evictions and protections for poor people, but I digress.

It is perhaps cliché to say something like “what about the kids?” but think about it: as we re-open the economy and businesses are pressured to put employees back to work (meanwhile jeopardizing public health and unemployment benefits), do we also plan to re-open schools? At what human cost? Do we seriously think we can all just head back to business as usual without growing the death toll of this virus?

It’s widely acknowledged that schools and day cares are Petri dishes of contagion — why then would we send our children back now, when the virus is anything but contained?

It is actually quite difficult to look at the COVID-19 news coming out of the northeastern U.S., but I suggest that you do. Then tell me if you want to be liberated or not at this particular juncture.

Sarah Snyder,

Missoula