Despite all the bluster from Republicans and Democrats about supporting small business, our state legislature rarely seems to accomplish anything to help main street Montana. That’s why I was pleasantly surprised to learn that a bill aimed at expanding high-speed broadband to underserved areas is on its way through the process.
In today’s age of online advertising and social media, a robust online presence is essential to finding customers, whether they’re next door or in the next time zone. Without access to online tools such as Facebook, Google and Yelp, small businesses are invisible to huge numbers of consumers. Unfortunately, building and maintaining a strong digital identity requires access to internet speeds too many of our small businesses lack.
This problem isn’t confined to rural communities. Often it’s those locations lying just outside of more dense urban areas that struggle the most with connectivity. Senate Bill 239 addresses these challenges by encouraging internet providers to invest in new broadband infrastructure in both urban and rural areas.
Our economy depends on main street and these businesses need faster, more reliable internet to compete. I hope you will join me in encouraging Gov. Steve Bullock to sign this important legislation.
John Thomas,
Missoula