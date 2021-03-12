Businesses need clear directives

Pete Hasquet opines (letter, March 8) that all businesses should just fling open their maskless doors, heedless of the thousands of people who are still getting and hundreds who are still dying of COVID every day.

I would not try to argue COVID science with Pete Hasquet, he has obviously bought into a "profits over anything" perspective, but I would point out the impossible situation this puts businesses in.

I, and many people, would not go into a business that did not have a mask mandate until the Centers for Disease Control says its safe. Conversely, many, like Hasquet, would not go into one that did. What is a business to do; they cannot win.

What businesses need is a clear directive from the government so they do not have to shoulder policing COVID restrictions. Sadly that is not coming from our governor.

Ann Hamilton,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4