Businesses should fight health orders

Come on, Missoula businesses, especially bars and restaurants! What's it going to take for you to push back?

How many closures? How many jobs lost? How much money lost? How much depression, domestic abuse and self-harm? How many bailouts will you accept from an already bankrupt government?

Have you not yet figured out that Democrats and the Missoula Health Department are intent on keeping you locked down and masked up for the foreseeable future? They love that "variants" of this virus are popping up. It's their new excuse to push ridiculous regulations for at least another year. Even after you have the antibodies. Even after you've been vaccinated. Never mind that it's no more lethal than regular COVID. The survival rate is about 99.6% if you're under the age of 70. Never mind the millions who have had it, but never tested.

The last time I looked, ICU's were not overwhelmed, and bars and restaurants were optional establishments. If you don't feel safe, stay home, or follow the latest advice of "Dr. Flip Flop" and wear two masks.

Fight these nonsense regulations. Band together, make a stand, demand common sense and let's get opened up, completely!

Pete Hasquet,

Missoula

