Businesses should fight health orders

Have you not yet figured out that Democrats and the Missoula Health Department are intent on keeping you locked down and masked up for the foreseeable future? They love that "variants" of this virus are popping up. It's their new excuse to push ridiculous regulations for at least another year. Even after you have the antibodies. Even after you've been vaccinated. Never mind that it's no more lethal than regular COVID. The survival rate is about 99.6% if you're under the age of 70. Never mind the millions who have had it, but never tested.