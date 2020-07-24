Businesses should post mask requirement

Businesses should post mask requirement

Our governor has offered a directive to wear masks in businesses and in public places depending on the new COVID-19 cases in that county. Ravalli County commissioners have decided that the business can decide whether or not masks are required in their business or not.

Now I disagree with that notion but at the least, businesses could post on the door whether masks are required in that business or not. Masks required or no masks required. Because then I could choose to visit that business or not depending on my needs.

Now if the commissioners' reasoning for not requiring them is because of the inability to enforce that, let us look at that argument in light of stop signs. We clearly do not have enough law enforcement to notice when someone doesn't stop. But if they get in an accident then the truth becomes known and action is taken. If your business has a mask policy and you remind the person of your rule and they hit you or harass you or don't leave or mask up, call the police.

We are a country of rule of law. We follow the law because that is what we do in this country.

Priscilla Hawkyard,

Hamilton

