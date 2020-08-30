Businesses should protect customers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first rule of customer service is “don’t kill the customer.”

I am no longer shopping in stores, using businesses or supporting organizations that are willing to put my health at risk during this pandemic. The public health rules are simple. Wear a mask. Socially distance.

This week I had a local fencing contractor come to my house and he wasn’t wearing a mask. I’ve had a plumber and an arborist do work at my home this spring and they both wore masks. This contractor did not even ask if he I would like him to wear a mask, although I put on my mask before I would open the door to him.

Why should I spend my money at businesses that don’t care if they keep their customers healthy? I’ve been in stores where all the clerks wear masks, and carts are clearly being regularly sanitized. I’ve also seen businesses where public health orders are flouted.

Long after this pandemic is over, I’ll remember which businesses helped protect my life, and I’ll tell my friends. And I’ll ask my friends where they felt it was safe to shop.

Nancy Maxson,

Missoula

