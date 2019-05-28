This letter is to businesses that depend on sales of products for livestock and pets and/or of hunting and fishing supplies and related items. If you also sell pesticides, especially those that have been shown to kill and maim domestic animals, beneficial insects and other wildlife species and to harm humans, aren't you doing severe damage to your primary business, not to mention, being an accomplice in damaging the health of your customers? Neonicotinoids are one of the most egregious insecticides ever developed and unfortunately, the most used.
According to multiple studies, exposure to even minuscule amounts of imidacloprid kills vertebrates (fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals) and many invertebrates that millions of species, including people, need for survival. On mammals, it kills the young and the mothers, and/or causes birth defects, resulting in severe population declines in wildlife and significant livestock losses.
If you are selling imidacloprid, you are complicit in killing the honeybees and other pollinators. Our food supply and that of many other Montana species depend on pollinators. See the article in the Ravalli Republic on May 19, or in the Missoulian on May 25, about what imidacloprid does to large mammals. Please stop selling neonicotinoids immediately.
Judy Hoy,
Stevensville