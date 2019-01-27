Ed Butcher’s guest column (“Rule change would create chaos,” Jan. 7) claims that “there’s a small group of Republican legislators … who are actually the liberal ‘Democratic wing’ of the Republican Party,” and who exist to pass massive increases of taxes “to increase the size of Montana government.”
“Butcher Republicans” (an apt name!), on the other hand, want to be as selfish as possible, and thus to not pay any taxes for investments in Montana’s future. These people are so selfish that even when it would have cost almost no interest to borrow money, they wouldn’t fund any infrastructure. They don’t want to fund Montana Health and Human Services, and likely they won’t want to continue to fund Medicaid either. (And “Butcher Republicans” includes Art Wittich, found guilty of conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation in regard to campaign finance laws.)
Voters who depend on a government responsive to community needs should realize that “smaller government” is a “dog whistle” from people so selfish that government is only supposed to work for them, but not for others. If you want government to work, you’ve got to stop electing “Butcher Republicans.”
William H. Clarke,
Missoula