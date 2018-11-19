In regard to the wildfire in northern California that killed so many people in Paradise, news coverage has had fire scientists dispute President Trump's claim that proper forest management might have prevented this tragedy. I've searched the internet seeking more history of this event, officially called the Camp Fire, and discovered additional useful background information.
The Plumas National Forest, contiguous to the home-filled foothills, did indeed, back in 2015-16, wish to undertake forest management within the wildland-urban interface near that part of the Sierra Mountains. It was called the "Community Protection and Fuels Reduction Project" and included Butte County.
The proposed management plan was made available to the public and numerous responses were received. Many groups sharply objected to the proposed U.S. Forest Service's forest fuel management actions because of likely harm to endangered spotted owl habitat; others thought historic mining sites would be harmed or destroyed and visiting tourists disappointed.
Butte County officials did approve of the Forest Service's fuel reduction plan, but in the end the Forest Service placed the plan in the "cancelled" category.
The drought, high winds and untreated fuels combined, once ignited, triggered wildfire to race through Paradise, with bad and very sad results.
James Habeck,
Missoula