California Kathleen is an abortion extremist

Montana needs a representative in Congress who will fight to protect the unborn. Unfortunately, throughout her career California Kathleen has been bankrolled by the abortion industry, and she has deep ties to the largest abortion provider in the country Planned Parenthood.

California Kathleen has refused to support any restrictions whatsoever on abortion. She has said she is “proud” to be supported by a group called Population Connection, that advocates for abortion as a means of population control. In her last campaign, California Kathleen celebrated the opening of a new abortion clinic in Montana.

In the legislature, California Kathleen even voted against the Montana Unborn Child Pain and Suffering Prevention Act that would have required anesthesia for unborn children at 20 weeks development or later.

California Kathleen supports abortion-on-demand up until the moment of birth—or even after birth if the child is born alive due to a botched abortion. Her support of not only radical pro-abortion policies, but infanticide is disgusting.

California Kathleen’s unequivocal support of extreme abortion policies as well as her affiliation with radical pro-abortion groups should disqualify her from holding public office. California Kathleen has no respect for the dignity of human life and must be stopped.

Senator Roger Webb,

Billings

