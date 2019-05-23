Since Wyoming Street was opened for general traffic, California Street has become heavily traveled and is a mess of dreadful potholes. The city did fill them recently: thank you. This area is Mayor John Engen's former neighborhood.
California Street needs some new paving. Both sides of the street are city limits. All residents pay taxes. No one can remember ever having it paved with new paving. I'll bet its last paving came about as Custer's last stand was happening in eastern Montana.
Oh, please hear us.
Anna Marie Clouse,
Missoula