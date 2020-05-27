Call county clerk if you haven't received a ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The primary vote is here! In Montana it will be all mail ballots.

If you have not received a ballot in the mail by now, call the Beaverhead County clerk at 406-683-3720 (or the clerk in the county in which you are registered to vote). If you haven’t voted since 2018 you may not receive a ballot. Call the clerk! My daughter did vote in 2018 and did not receive a ballot, but was mailed one when she called.

The ballots need to be mailed in time to reach the clerk by June 2 at 8 p.m. Or postmarked June 2; see next paragraph.

As of May 23, according to the Associated Press, Montana District Judge Donald Harris wrote that he suspended the current law that says “only ballots received on June 2nd by 8 p.m. will be counted.”

Harris wrote that “All absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day shall be counted if otherwise valid.” The ballots must be received by the Monday after Election Day, which is the deadline for the receipt of federal write in ballots for military and overseas voters. In this case, it will be June 8, 2020.

The extension to receive mail-in ballots to all Montana voters is in contention even as I write this. It may not be resolved by June 2, but don’t hesitate to vote and put your prepaid, stamped ballot in the mail, post haste!