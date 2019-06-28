Montana Public Service Commisioner Brad Johnson,
from his ivory tower,
espouses a need for "baseline power";
with brains of granite,
he's dooming the planet,
closer to doomsday by the hour.
Dick Darne,
Alberton
Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
