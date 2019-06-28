{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Montana Public Service Commisioner Brad Johnson,

from his ivory tower,

espouses a need for "baseline power";

with brains of granite,

he's dooming the planet,

closer to doomsday by the hour.

Dick Darne,

Alberton

