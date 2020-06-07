Call on Bullock to release inmates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We have seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Montana prisons and given the lack of transparency, we can’t be sure that there aren’t more cases. We need the public to be aware of what is going on in our institutions so we can hold our jails and prisons accountable.

If you’re a felon or are in prison, do you cease to have rights or cease to be a human being?

Do you cease to have needs?

Since I’ve been on parole I’ve had a few conversations about my needs and wants during which I’ve been made to feel that I don't have rights and that I’m not worthy of being treated like a human being.

In order to treat inmates like human beings we need the following:

Testing of inmates and staff to keep the virus from spreading.

Protective measures such as masks and cleaning supplies.

To take a closer look at guidelines for releasing inmates during this time.

To let inmates come home.

We need people to make public comment at the next the Law and Justice Interim Committee meeting June 12 online, and use the hashtag #letthemcomehome to call on Governor Bullock to release inmates who are most vulnerable.