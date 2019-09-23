The Global Climate Strike reaches local players, thanks to Missoulian activists. ("Climate activists picket outside local NorthWestern Energy office" by Matt Neuman, Missoulian, Sept. 20).
The next step is for those activists and others to contact their members of Congress and call for action. This has been the successful process used in gaining bipartisan support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
Both houses of Congress proposed an increased appropriation for the Global Fund and its work that has saved millions of lives, prevented millions of new infections, and protected us locally by treating these pandemics globally. Currently, activists are asking members of both houses to cosponsor either House Resolution 517 or Senate Resolution 318 in support of America’s continued pledge to Global Fund.
This is a great model to follow for climate change advocates. The results will be a better world.
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Washington