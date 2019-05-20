While the recent 500 HIV infections in one village in Pakistan makes the headlines, the other nearly 2 million infections each year, including almost 40,000 in the U.S., tragically continue, according to unaids.org. ("About 500 people test positive for HIV in Pakistani district," by Muhammad Farooq, Missoulian, May 16.)
Fortunately, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria continues to make progress against these three pandemics, with deaths from each cut by at least one-third since 2002. With new funding in October, the Global Fund has a plan to save 16 million more lives over the next three years. America’s bold leadership, including an increase in funding recently passed by the House, will provide a third of the funding and inspire the rest from other donors.
We can ensure the progress to controlling these pandemics continues by asking those who represent us in the Senate follow the House’s budget lead in battling these diseases by approving the same funding level. Our calls and letters can make all the difference.
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Washington