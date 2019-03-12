Child abuse and neglect are inexcusable and some children need to be rescued. But hundreds of children are in foster care who should not be there — children victimized by a broken bureaucracy of overreach.
Montana has no excuse for being the only state whose foster care numbers doubled in the past 10 years, nor for removing three times more children than the national average. It's happening because laws are being broken by Child Protective Services and children's rights are being violated.
Try being the parent who is jumping through hoops to get their child back, only to be tormented with unreasonable demands; or a grandparent who lost contact with their grandchild because CPS misused their power and ignored the law; or the child who should never have been taken to begin with and begs to go home.
Don't be fooled into thinking that only children of drug addicts or incarcerated parents are in foster care. Children are there because of poverty, false allegations or social workers making judgments without adequate training.
Legislation was presented to improve outcomes for children and accountability of CPS but CPS opposed it and politicians ignored the people. It's time to speak up for our children.
Denise Johnson,
board member,
Montana Child Protection Alliance,
Billings