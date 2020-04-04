Calling on Daines to remove Pendley from office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As sitting head of the Bureau of Land Management, William Perry Pendley is responsible for the protection and preservation of 245 million acres of public lands. Pendley, however, has made a career out of opposing them.

He has been a stalwart supporter of opening our public lands to drilling, mining and commercial efforts his entire career, dating back to the Reagan administration. In his time so far at the BLM, he has sold off 1.8 million acres of land in Nevada — much of which is critical migration land for big game and sage grouse habitat.

Speaking as a Montanan, such a man who would sell our sacred public lands to whoever bids highest is not a man fit for office. Pendley’s time as the president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation showed American citizens who he works for — the energy industry.

We citizens of Montana are calling you, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, to work to remove him from the office he was not even nominated to hold. His continued role as head of the BLM is a slap in the face to Americans who cherish their democracy, and their access to unmolested public lands.

Caitlin Wardell,

Missoula

