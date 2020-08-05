You have permission to edit this article.
Calling on patriots to save Wibaux County

OK Montana, listen up! Apparently there is a serious problem over in Wibaux County and our current governor has failed to take notice. It seems the "liberal mob" is taking over that county and local law enforcement may be in need of a few true patriots to help defend the good Americans that live there until we can get a "Real American" in the Governor's Office.

And on that note, there's no one better equipped for that job than an Italian American from New Jersey. He'll bring in his people and organize this state like never before, and he'll breathe new life into our country! He'll create lots of new jobs. But unlike before when he created jobs and filled them with foreign workers, these will be jobs for "Real Americans"; jobs in construction, jobs in casinos, jobs in transportation and so much more; more hotels, more roads, more entertainment, more housing. Yes, he will bring Montana into the 21st century with a bang!

But first, we must secure Wibaux County!

Jim Watts,

Missoula

