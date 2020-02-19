Campaign opposes 'egregious' Forest Service decision in Bitterroot

In response to the recent news concerning the "Bitterroot Bolting Ban for Rock Climbing" please reference https://www.accessfund.org/take-action/campaigns/act-now-bitterroot-national-forest-bans-new-bolts :

“We haven’t seen a U.S. Forest Service decision as egregious and far-reaching as this in 25 years,” says Access Fund Policy Director Erik Murdock. “This Supervisor’s Order overrides a successful, existing agreement between the climbing community and the forest, ignores any public process, and sets a dangerous precedent for all national forests.”